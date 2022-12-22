Calgary Zoo announces name of 6-week-old porcupine

The newest addition to the Wilder Institue/Calgary Zoo's family of African crested porcupines is a girl and she now has a name.

Mikumi, who is now six weeks old, was named after a national park in Tanzania. The species is native to the African nation.

The porcupette resides in the zoo's African Savannah building alongside her parents Caleefa and Bristle, and her eight-month-old brother Rocco.

The Calgary Zoo remains open during regular operating hours despite the recent cold snap that has gripped Alberta.

The frigid conditions prompted zoo officials to cancel five consecutive nights of the popular Zoolights event. A decision on the status of Friday night's Zoolights has yet to be made.