Calgary Zoo announces name of king penguin chick

Visitors to the Calgary Zoo have been able to view a young penguin chick for a couple of months already, but now he has a name.

The chick hatched on Nov. 24, 2021 after mom Grace laid her second egg of the year in October; her first had been non-viable.

Now four months old, the king penguin chick has been named Rupert.

The not-so-little one is easy to spot as he's fluffy and brown.

In a newsletter sent to members on Friday, the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo said Rupert still has "lots of growing to do" before he starts to get sleek adult feathers.

"He'll keep his roly-poly shape and fluffy down feathers for another eight months or so," said the zoo.

Rupert is Grace's third chick and the seventh successful king chick to hatch at the Calgary Zoo as part of The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan Program.