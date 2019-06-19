Hundreds of students from 10 schools received a special recognition from the Calgary Zoo for work helping wildlife and wild places.

An event celebrating student Conservation Champions took place at the zoo Wednesday.

Students in grades one to seven took part in a week-long program at the zoo earlier in the year. That sparked conservation projects at the schools, which included things like a play about the mountain bongo and a display on single-use plastics.

Students participated in a parade of champions Wednesday and presented their projects at the zoo. The Calgary Zoo hopes to make the conservation celebration an annual event.