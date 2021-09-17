Calgary Zoo to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Visitors to the Calgary Zoo look at penguins in the Penguin Plunge exhibit. (The Canadian Press) Visitors to the Calgary Zoo look at penguins in the Penguin Plunge exhibit. (The Canadian Press)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon