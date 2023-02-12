California dreaming: Wranglers sweep the weekend with shootout win in San Jose

The Wranglers completed a San Jose weekend sweep Saturday, defeating the Barracudas 5-4 in a shootout.

The Wranglers led 3-1 going into the third, on goals by Kevin Rooney, Clark Bishop and Adam Klapka, San Jose battled back to tie it at three, on goals by William Eklund and Tristan Roberts.

Emilio Pettersen put the Wranglers back in front by a goal, but Eklund scored again to tie it up and send the game into overtime.

In the shootout, Connor Zary, Jeremie Poirier and finally Matthew Phillips all scored, giving the Wranglers their seventh road win in a row.

Danil Chechelev, in his first start for the Wranglers since being recalled from Rapid City, stopped 29 shots to claim his first career AHL win.

Daniil Chechelev picked up his first career AHL win tonight!

The Wranglers return to Calgary for a Valentine's Day clash against Abbotsford at the Saddledome. Puck drop is 7 p.m.