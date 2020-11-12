CALGARY -- Another sigh of relief for the five-day forecast, if you please. A weak ridge of high pressure is in transit right now, with milder wind conditions from the west and south. Plenty of sun will accompany that wind to bring in a faintly positive temperature today, and create a holding pattern that will do the same tomorrow.

As this ridge sidles along, it opens us to a weak disturbance Friday evening. The disturbance may transition our overnight forecast to a band of flurries that will be more predominant in the west end of Calgary than the east end, by merit of only a slight extension off the foothills. We could see perhaps a single centimeter of snow.

Here's the five-day forecst:

Today:

  • Sunny
  • Daytime high: 1 C
  • Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Friday:

  • Mostly sunny
  • Daytime high: 1 C
  • Evening: late flurries, low -4 C

Saturday:

  • Early flurries taper into partial cloud
  • Daytime high: 0 C
  • Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Sunday:

  • Mostly sunny
  • Daytime high: -2 C
  • Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Monday:

  • Partly cloudy
  • Daytime high: -1 C
  • Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Quite a few photographs today, from those who paid their respects on Remembrance Day during these unprecedented times and as weather conditions were less than favourable.

First, the Pynn family:

Pynn family, Remembrance Day

Then, Roy's photograph at Black Diamond's Veteran Cemetery

Black Diamond, Remembrance Day, Veteran Cemetery

Lorna sent this photo, entitled "Three Generations Remembering"

Three generations, Remembrance Day, Calgary

And Loretta put out a snowy vigil, too.

Remembrance Day, snowman, Calgary

 

You can submit your weather photos here.