CALGARY -- Another sigh of relief for the five-day forecast, if you please. A weak ridge of high pressure is in transit right now, with milder wind conditions from the west and south. Plenty of sun will accompany that wind to bring in a faintly positive temperature today, and create a holding pattern that will do the same tomorrow.

As this ridge sidles along, it opens us to a weak disturbance Friday evening. The disturbance may transition our overnight forecast to a band of flurries that will be more predominant in the west end of Calgary than the east end, by merit of only a slight extension off the foothills. We could see perhaps a single centimeter of snow.

Here's the five-day forecst:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Friday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: late flurries, low -4 C

Saturday:

Early flurries taper into partial cloud

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C

Sunday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: -2 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

Quite a few photographs today, from those who paid their respects on Remembrance Day during these unprecedented times and as weather conditions were less than favourable.

First, the Pynn family:

Then, Roy's photograph at Black Diamond's Veteran Cemetery

Lorna sent this photo, entitled "Three Generations Remembering"

And Loretta put out a snowy vigil, too.

You can submit your weather photos here.