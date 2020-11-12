Advertisement
Calm and cool days ahead in Calgary
CALGARY -- Another sigh of relief for the five-day forecast, if you please. A weak ridge of high pressure is in transit right now, with milder wind conditions from the west and south. Plenty of sun will accompany that wind to bring in a faintly positive temperature today, and create a holding pattern that will do the same tomorrow.
As this ridge sidles along, it opens us to a weak disturbance Friday evening. The disturbance may transition our overnight forecast to a band of flurries that will be more predominant in the west end of Calgary than the east end, by merit of only a slight extension off the foothills. We could see perhaps a single centimeter of snow.
Here's the five-day forecst:
Today:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -7 C
Friday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: late flurries, low -4 C
Saturday:
- Early flurries taper into partial cloud
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -8 C
Sunday:
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: -2 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -7 C
Monday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -1 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C
Quite a few photographs today, from those who paid their respects on Remembrance Day during these unprecedented times and as weather conditions were less than favourable.
First, the Pynn family:
Then, Roy's photograph at Black Diamond's Veteran Cemetery
Lorna sent this photo, entitled "Three Generations Remembering"
And Loretta put out a snowy vigil, too.
