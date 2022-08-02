Calmer weather for Calgary this week
A rudimentary glance at our surface analysis puts us on the windward side of one cold front and the lee side of another. Active weather potential is back again Tuesday, but only marginally, as the northern cold front trudges away today.
The majority of stormy weather in Alberta is expected to keep to the north or south of Calgary, with Red Deer in line once again, and the borderlands sections of Highway 2 in another subset. Hail and wind are the primary threats here.
Calgary is set up in something of a depleted zone today. A few models agree on some mid-to-late morning storm risks, but shower bands are fragmented here, as the primary low – the one generating that significant storm near Red Deer yesterday – is pressing on. The zones rich with tornadic activity over the past 48 hours are now set up over southern Manitoba for the afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday are looking quite settled, for now, with wind as the primary factor of disturbance. A small chance of showers develops Wednesday afternoon, as well.
Afterwards, our upper air sinks quite a ways – while wind from the north will be an element Friday, we’re not looking at a high chance of storms just yet. Cloud will develop, however.
Your five day forecast:
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy, chance of thundershowers
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Evening: clear, low 14 C
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy, slight chance of showers
- Daytime high: 28 C
- Evening: clear, low 11 C
Thursday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 14 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 9 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: clear, low 12 C
This beautiful sunset photo was taken yesterday evening by Stan on Nose Hill.
