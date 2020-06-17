LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- June 19 is a day so many parents and students have been looking forward to, but this pandemic summer will be looking a lot different, particularly for summer camps like Camp Carmangay.

“Dealing with COVID-19 social distancing, we keep ourselves six feet apart,” said Camp Carmangay organizer Cecilia Nimijean. “Sometimes, we get a little bit more people so we have to keep it (limited) to 10.”

Camp Carmangay has been running for the past few weeks, welcoming parents and children to stop in and ride horses, hit golf balls, shoot hoops just to name a few activities.

“Never get scared if the horses move,” said camper Wyatt Doolittle. “Because the coronavirus is all out there, this is the only place I can really go to that's always open.”

That’s part of the reason Wyatt and his brother and sister come to Camp Carmangay. It’s also a place where his cerebral palsy doesn’t hold him back too much.

“(With) soccer he gets a little scared, because kids are running around him and he's nervous he might fall," said Wyatt’s father Bryan Doolittle. "So out here, he can get on a horse and the horse is relaxed. “I mean, (it beats) being stuck on the computer all day. (When) they're in the house backyard, (it's) only so much fun.”

The camp is a non-profit seeking funding from different organizations. It was recently passed over by the Children’s Hospital Aid Society for a grant they received a few times over the past few years. The organization told CTV news they have decided to direct funds towards virtual camps this year since they can reach more campers and more carefully attend to social distancing guidelines.

“To us it’s really weird," said Nimijean, "because how do you run a camp virtually? Because we’re running a camp in real life.”

Those feelings resonate with Wyatt’s father “A virtual camp, I can’t see it being much different than them being at home” said Bryan Doolittle.

“If this wasn’t open, I would probably be in my room reading books or playing with toys,” said Wyatt Doolittle.

Camp Carmangay caters to children like Wyatt, youths with troubled backgrounds and others. It has received funds from other organizations this year, but not enough to make up for the loss in grant money.