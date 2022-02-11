Camp Chief Hector in need of funding amidst pandemic closures and aging infrastructure

Camp Chief Hector has been a place for young children to enjoy the outdoors for generations, but the Kananaskis region facility is in desperate need of funding to continue offering those meaningful experiences.

Operated by YMCA Calgary for more than 100 years, some of the camp’s newest infrastructure is still decades old and was built around the time of the First World War.

The camp has now been shuttered since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but would otherwise serve 12,000 young Albertans who visit year-round.

General manager Jana Reed says the facility has now requested a $4 million grant from the Alberta government to revitalize the camp for future generations.

“We're looking to rebuild some of the buildings and some of the staff accommodation, but also some of the facilities that we've had here for a very long time like the corral facility where we have the horses and some of the ropes courses and climbing facilities,” she said.

“It really comes down to safety in all ways, so you can imagine if people are feeling comfortable and have the have comfortable places to sleep, that this is a place to call home because then everybody is able to thrive and really devote themselves to these experiences.”

Reed notes that Camp Chief Hector has lost a significant amount of revenue since shutting its doors, which has impacted young children including her 10-year-old son William who regularly attended programs.

“I’ve been very frustrated the last few years not being able to see my friends,” he said.

“I feel like it’s very important to get new building here because I love the experience, it’s been really fun to enjoy nature and learn.”

According to camp staff, the learning experience is of the utmost importance for children as all programs have been adjusted to online only.

Senior manager of outdoor education, Andrew McAllister, says the mental health of children is being drastically affected without an in-person experience.

“They're sitting in front of their screens and it’s one thing to look at a picture of a tree but it's another thing to put your arms around a tee and give it a hug or smell what cedar and pine or even see what a campfire can look like,” he said.

“Receiving funding would be would be incredible to revitalize places like where the kids are going to sleep at night so that we can get more kids out here, and allow them to stay longer by coming earlier in the season or staying later in the fall.”

Camp Chief Hector has secured letters of support for funding from several UCP ministers, community leaders and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, but the decision will ultimately be determined by Minister of Culture and Status of Women, Ron Orr.

CTV News contacted Orr’s office Friday for comment, but did not receive a response as to whether funding for Camp Chief Hector would be included in the upcoming provincial budget to be released in two weeks.

“Thank you for your inquiry,” read a statement from Orr’s press secretary, Amanda Leblanc.

“But it would be inappropriate to speculate on what’s in the budget before it is tabled in the Assembly.”