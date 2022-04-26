Camp Courage coming to Calgary for girls who want to be first responders

There's a new summer camp in Calgary for young women interested in becoming first responders.

Camp Courage is being brought to Alberta by Youthlink, in partnership with the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, the Calgary Police Service, the Calgary Fire Department and Alberta Health Services EMS.

It was founded in 2006 by Andréa Speranza, a Nova Scotia firefighter, to introduce young women to careers as first responders.

The Alberta version runs July 4-10 at CPS headquarters and the Calgary Fire Department Training Academy and will welcome 24 young women between 15 and 18 years old.

"Participants of Camp Courage will learn from inspiring guest speakers, fitness professionals and women who are currently serving as first responders, on how they too can become a first responder and fulfill their dreams," read a release.

"Camp Courage sessions will offer basic skills and knowledge to help participants learn more about what life is like as a first responder, and provide connections to current police officers, firefighters and paramedics."

Applications are being accepted until midnight on May 15 and rather than charge a fee, prospective attendees are asked to detail "how they can positively contribute to their community or make a positive impact on an individual in their community upon completion of the camp."

More information can be found online.