Camp in Brocket, Alta., brings youth hockey development back to Piikani Nation
The past couple of years have been trying times for many, including the Piikani Nation Hockey Association.
COVID-19, for the most part, kept skaters off the ice.
But for the first time in a long time, there's hope the association can finally get back to normal.
Over the past three days, the association has held a camp at its arena in Brocket, Alta.
"Our camp is going really good. A lot of it is hockey development, passing, shooting, endurance, skating, power skating. We're really excited and we've had really good success with all the kids coming out," said Jason Plain Eagle, association president.
The association is partnering with Tribal Ice Youth Hockey Program and Development.
Tribal Ice is a group made up of volunteer coaches who run camps and teach hockey skills to Indigenous youth.
In recent weeks, Tribal Ice has hosted a series of free skates at the arena on Monday and Wednesday evenings, leading up to this week's camp.
After disbanding for a period during the pandemic, the group is thrilled to coach kids once again.
"Probably the most rewarding thing is hearing 'Are we going to be here tomorrow?' They keep asking about the next day. They just want more and more drills and more skating. Really good kids, it's all about the players," said Chad Chief Moon.
Kids from the Piikani Nation were able to register for the three-day camp for just $30.
For Tribal Ice, it was important that kids be able to access the camp.
"Right now, it's just all about the passion. We're not really in it for the money. We're just in it for the game, the love of the game. Like I said, we just want to develop more players and create more players," Chief Moon said.
Plain Eagle has high hopes and big plans for the association in 2023.
"We're hoping to do a lot more hockey camps, coaching clinics, referee clinics. You know, we want to build up hockey in our community again. Everything's for our kids. We definitely want to build up things for our kids," Plain Eagle said.
The association plans to start playing competitive games again next season.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
'We really try to not go there. But I think we need to go there': Grief library provides resources, support
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.
Edmonton
-
What an Alberta woman thought was a canker sore turned out to be tongue cancer
After losing half of her tongue to cancer, an Edmonton woman is raising awareness about the disease that one doctor says is increasingly found in people at low risk.
-
'We will fight': Edmonton's Iranian community happy to see action on case of Flight PS752
Reza Akbari still remembers the shock and horror he felt while watching news coverage of Flight PS752, the downed plane that saw 176 people killed including 13 Edmontonians.
-
Accessible van donated to single mom with son in wheelchair
An Edmonton mother has received a special gift this holiday season, an accessible van to transport her youngest son.
Vancouver
-
No interest in Dry January? ‘Damp January’ might be more your speed, says Sober Babes co-founder
Giving up booze for “Dry January” has become an annual tradition for some – but the co-founder of Sober Babes Vancouver believes there are plenty of benefits to a less-restrictive “Damp January” as well.
-
Have you seen this duck? Location of white water fowl puzzles locals
A suspected duck-napping is ruffling feathers in Vancouver’s Little Mountain neighbourhood.
-
No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.
A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.
Atlantic
-
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
-
Trucks, buses must have electronic logging devices to track driving hours by Jan. 1
Ottawa is requiring federally regulated commercial trucks and buses across the country to be equipped by Jan. 1 with devices to track driving hours.
-
Austrian World Junior coach Kirk Furey back home in Nova Scotia: 'A dream come true'
Kirk Furey boarded a plane at age 16 with the knowledge his hockey journey -- his dream -- would likely take him far from home.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hazmat crews, police called to downtown Victoria
First responders shut down a street in downtown Victoria and donned full hazmat gear on Thursday afternoon, though police say there's no risk to the general public.
-
'Better safety and faster transit': New bus lanes open on Pat Bay Highway
New bus queue "jump lanes" have opened along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich, promising faster and more efficient transit services along the Saanich Peninsula, according to the province.
-
Canucks captain gives B.C. boy hockey stick, but stick gets lost on flight home
A B.C. boy is hoping to be reunited with a prized gift after he received a hockey stick from Canucks captain Bo Horvat, only to have the stick get lost in transit when he flew home.
Toronto
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
-
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
-
Police procession to be held for fallen OPP officer Friday morning
A procession is scheduled Friday morning to escort the fallen Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer who was shot to death earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.
-
HIV tests used at Montreal hospitals recalled after suspect results noticed
A recall has been issued for an HIV test used in three Montreal-area hospitals, CTV News has learned, after the MUHC identified 9,000 patients who may have received false-negative results.
-
About 6,000 Hydro-Québec customers still without power one week after winter storm
The number of Hydro-Québec customers without power dropped by more than 5,000 Thursday, though the utility said it was unsure when everyone who lost electricity during last week's major winter storm would be reconnected.
Ottawa
-
Stay home if you're sick New Year's Eve, Ottawa Public Health urges
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to cancel their New Year's Eve plans and stay home if they're sick this weekend, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
-
California hockey team's lost luggage arrives in time for first game in Ottawa
The lost hockey equipment belonging to members of the Orange County Hockey Club arrived at the team's hotel in Ottawa Thursday morning, just hours before the team's first game at the Bell Capital Cap.
-
Eastern Ontario ski hills brace for winter heat wave, rain to end 2022
Environment Canada says above average temperatures will settle across the region for the next two weeks after a warm front made its way up from the Gulf of Mexico.
Kitchener
-
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
-
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
'What am I gonna do?': Kitchener woman recounts being followed by man wearing ski mask
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
Saskatoon
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
-
Huskies set to host Ukrainian national hockey team for charity game
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies hockey team is set to host the Ukrainian national men's hockey team for a unique exhibition game Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury-area police are seeing an increase in impaired drivers
Police services across the north have been conducting Festive RIDE campaigns since mid-November and since then police in Sudbury say the message to ‘drive sober’ just is not getting across to some drivers.
-
Northern Ontario's digital headlines 2022
As we close out 2022, we took a look at the top digital stories of the year at CTVNorthernOntario.CA.
-
Ontario files appeal of court decision striking down Bill 124
The Ontario government has formally filed an appeal of a court decision that struck down Bill 124, a controversial bill that capped public sector salary increases to one per cent.
Winnipeg
-
Man attacked with machete on Winnipeg bus
An 18-year-old male is facing charges following a fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus where he allegedly used a machete.
-
'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crash
The family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.
-
Cliff Cullen, Manitoba's deputy premier, not seeking re-election
The current deputy premier and minister of economic development, investment and trade in Manitoba will not be seeking re-election in 2023.
Regina
-
Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yards
A Regina woman is voicing her frustration with the dead-end of a street that backs onto her property after a car ended up in her neighbour’s backyard.
-
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
-
Sask. saw 13 new lottery winning millionaires in 2022
Thirteen Saskatchewan residents became millionaires in 2022 thanks to lottery wins, Sask Lotteries said in a news release.