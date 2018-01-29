An initiative that was launched in 2008 to end homelessness in Calgary has completed its tenth year and officials say it was a success even though it did not meet its ambitious target.

The Calgary Homeless Foundation is behind the 10 Year Plan to End Homelessness and when the program was started in 2008, homeless numbers were increasing in the city by about 35 percent every two years.

As many as 10,000 people were expected to be living on the streets of Calgary by 2018 and officials say the program is a success because homelessness has dropped 26 percent per capita over the last decade.

“The plan has worked. We’ve had amazing learnings along the way but Calgary should be very proud of the achievements made in ten years,” said Diana Krecsy, CEO Calgary Homeless Foundation. “The message is right and the mission hasn't changed.”

Krecsy says more work needs to be done and agencies will continue to support the city's most vulnerable to reduce homeless numbers.

“When we started in 2008 and said we can end it, that mission has continued on, what's changed is our understanding of what end means. That’s what’s changed and that learning came out of doing the work. So in 2008, ‘end it’ meant zero, zero people on the street, zero homelessness. What we know now is that we can ‘end it’ but it’s called functional zero, it means that people will fall into homelessness, life isn’t always fair, people lose their jobs, they can't pay their rent, they have emotional issues or are fighting tragedies at home for youth or maybe it’s domestic violence and they are momentarily in homelessness."

Marshall Ludwig has been out on the streets of Calgary, on and off, for over 20 years and says he could find housing through one of the city’s agencies but has chosen not to.

“You'll never starve in Calgary, cause there's different agencies, different places that serve meals,” he said. “In all reality if I wanted an apartment I would have got it already because of the end the homeless program and all the agencies involved, if you really want a place you'll get it.”

Krecsy says they have learned that they need to quickly identify people who may fall into homelessness and find out what supports they need to get them into housing and out of the system.

Officials say they are focusing on housing first and that the strategy saves money and lives.

“Housing first works. It has saved this city, taxpayers, governments, millions of dollars so when we show the summative report from community that kind of wraps up the entire ten years of what’s been achieved, you’re going to see that in December, the millions of dollars saved and also the lives saved, almost 10,000 people housed so we know housing first works,” said Krecsy.

In 2016, there were roughly 3200 homeless people in the city, which is down from 3600 in 2008.

The next update on the number of homeless people on Calgary’s streets will be in April and will be part of a national count.

