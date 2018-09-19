

CTV Calgary Staff





A record number of people are living in trailers and vans in Canmore because of sky-high housing costs and the town says it is working on an emergency response plan.

A number of parking lots in Canmore have turned into camper and van communities and some residents say they have been left with little choice as it costs about $1000 a month to rent a room in the town.

“It's possible to work and pay rent but you're just breaking even at best, if you choose that route, so if you want to put any sort of money away, if you want to save for anything else then you’re renting and groceries you have to find some other means,” said Connor Farquhar, Canmore camper resident.

"$1100 was the cheapest we could find, that was the most reasonable," said Chelsea Holdom.

The town says a person needs to make about $20/hr to eke out a living and many people who are earning minimum wage are struggling to make ends meet.

“There’s more people living out of their vehicles than we’ve ever seen before,” said Lisa Brown, Canmore Community Services. “It’s not at all about throwing in the towel. Residents of Canmore, we want everyone to feel safe no matter your social, economic income and so if this is the reality of the situation we need to look at ways to make sure everybody in Canmore is safe.”

In one of the larger camps, it is estimated that there are over 100 people living in their vehicles.

The town does not have a temporary housing shelter and is looking at affordable housing solutions.

In the meantime, it has removed many of the ‘no overnight parking’ signs and officials have also brought in a portable toilet.