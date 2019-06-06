Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for sections of Banff National Park, Kananaskis Provincial Park and the Bow Valley on Thursday as up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected.

"Isolated accumulations of 10 cm are possible, especially in the Banff and north Kananaskis areas," explained CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence. "At first the snow will melt when it hits the warm ground, but campers can expect to wake up to snow on the ground Saturday morning. There could also be considerable accumulations in the foothills between the Trans-Canada Highway and Rocky Mountain House."

The warnings were issued by Environment Canada at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and included the following areas:

Banff National Park region

Near Banff townsite

Near Lake Louise

Near Saskatchewan River Crossing

Clearwater county near the Siffleur Wilderness Area

Kananaskis-Canmore region

Near Highwood House

Near Kananaskis Village

Canmore, Exshaw and Ghost Lake area

Ghost River Wilderness in the M.D. of Bighorn

Environment Canada predicts Banff and the northern regions of Kananaskis will receive the highest accumulations of snow. The heavy, wet snow could affect travel in the mountain parks and motorists may encounter slick road conditions and reduced visibility.

For updated information regarding weather warnings in Alberta visit Environment Canada - Public Weather Alerts