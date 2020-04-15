CALGARY -- Camping, group activities and events at all national parks, heritage sites, heritage canals and national marine conservation areas have been cancelled until at least May 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

That means all visitor services, including reception, information, lockage and mooring are closed, along with facilities like washrooms, day use areas and visitor centres.

“The Government of Canada is asking Canadians to stay home and help limit the spread of COVID-19," Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada said in a statement.

"Parks Canada is taking these additional measures to help keep people safe. Like all Canadians, I love our national parks and historic sites, but at this time we must all continue to do our part to flatten the curve, look out for one another, and make choices that will help reduce the pressure on our health care system.”

Parks Canada will not be taking new reservations until at least June 1 and all reservations set prior to May 31 will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full.

Highway maintenance, fire response, dam operations and water management on historic waterways and avalanche control will continue.