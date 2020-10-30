CALGARY -- The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is reminding Calgarians to change batteries and test their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms ahead of carbon monoxide (CO) awareness week.

CO awareness week runs from Nov. 1 to 7 and CFD is marking the week by encouraging Calgarians to check their alarms while adjusting their clocks for daylight saving. They say alarms should be checked monthly, and batteries should be changed yearly.

Smoke detectors should be replaced every 10 years. Carbon monoxide alarms have varying life spans, so CFD recommends checking the expiry date.

A 2019 report by the National Fire Protection Association found that risk of death in a house fire is reduced by 54 per cent when the house has working smoke alarms.

Placement of alarms is important as well, as CFD recommends having CO alarms on every house level, as well as outside of bedrooms.

CO is known as the lifeless killer because it is a poisonous gas with no odour, colour, or taste. The gas can enter homes through hot water tanks, furnaces, or other household appliances that use fuels like natural gas or propane. Running vehicles in attached garages can also cause CO to enter the home, even if the garage's doors are open.

More information about alarm safety is available on the city's website.