CALGARY -- For more than a year, a Drumheller, Alta., man has been trying to connect the dots in order to return a memory card full of vacation photos to a B.C. resident.

Last spring, Bob Ball found a camera's memory card while out in the community. When he took a closer look at the contents, he realized it contained photos from a vacation in the southern Alberta region in 2018.

He's looked for the owner ever since, despite the only clue being a photo of a silver-coloured Ford sedan with a B.C. licence plate.

"There are over 1,200 pictures on it and I am sure the person from B.C. that lost them in Drumheller would love to have their memories returned," Ball wrote in an email to CTV News.

He says most of the photos on the card are of First Nations culture and history and surmises the owner likely had a connection to southern Alberta, particularly Drumheller.

"There is a couple of pictures of an older home (that) maybe they lived in at one time," he said. "Lots of the final pictures were taken in Drumheller."

(Supplied)

If you happen to know the owner of the lost photos, you can contact Ball via email.