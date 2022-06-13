Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2

Jade Iginla celebrates an assist during a Canada's national women's under-18 team inter-squad game in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Jade Iginla celebrates an assist during a Canada's national women's under-18 team inter-squad game in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada should send Russian diplomats home, Ukrainian MP says

A Ukrainian member of parliament says Russian diplomats in Canada should be sent home. Her remarks come as Global Affairs Canada fields backlash after an official attended a Russia Day party at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly slammed the attendance.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina