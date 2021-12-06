Canada field hockey team stranded in South Africa set to return home

Strict travel rules by the Canadian government to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus Omicron variant prompted the national junior field hockey team to seek an exemption to return home.

The team was in South Africa for the Junior World Cup, which has been postponed due to the rise in Omicron cases.

For them to return home, they must take a molecular test in South Africa, such as a PCR test, then another test after landing in Germany – something German officials would not allow them to do.

The Canadian Government is now allowing team members to skip their tests in Germany and instead get tested as soon as they touch down in Canada.

Danielle Husar tells CTV News the team is thankful they can now return home.

“Then following that, (we will have to) do a 14 day quarantine,” said Husar.

“Those are the measures that we currently have to follow. It is understandable for the situation and we are all willing to do that as long as we can get home safely and as soon as possible.”

The players are from Ontario, BC and Alberta, including two University of Calgary students.

South Africa is one of ten countries under Canada’s travel ban.

Husar says the restrictions have taken a toll on her teammates.

“We had a lot of people back home sending messages to people in the high positions of power asking and demanding that these exemptions be made because we were being blocked out of our own country by these restrictions,” she said.

“So the fact they heard what we had to say, listened and put this exemption into place - is very reassuring.”

Husar says the team is booked on a flight for Wednesday through Lufthansa to return home.