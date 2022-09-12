Canada goose adopts flock of kayakers for entire 7-hour Columbia River paddle

A Canada goose joined Justin Sain and the three other members of his paddling group for a 32-kilometre trip down B.C.'s Columbia River in August. (supplied) A Canada goose joined Justin Sain and the three other members of his paddling group for a 32-kilometre trip down B.C.'s Columbia River in August. (supplied)

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'

King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)

Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far

Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.

  • B.C. failing on promise to transform old-growth logging, environmentalists say

    Two years after pledging to take a new approach to the management of old-growth forests, the B.C. government is failing to make the grade, environmental groups say. The province promised to act on 14 recommendations in an independent old-growth strategic review to protect the most at-risk big tree ecosystems while transforming forestry over a three-year period.

    Felled trees are seen in Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

  • Thousands arrive in Victoria to participate in the 55+ BC Games

    The 55+ BC Games kick off this week in Greater Victoria after they were postponed in 2021 due to COVID-19. More than 2,500 competitors, all over the age of 55, are expected to participate in the four-day event starting Wednesday. The games will feature 22 sports and activities at multiple venues across the Capital Regional District.

  • Another B.C. woman reports seeing mystery light after video shared online

    A new ripple has developed in one woman’s search for answers as to what she captured on her cell phone during a lightning storm in Kamloops, B.C., in early August. Wendy Brown was using a lightning storm to test out the "Single Take" feature on her new Galaxy cellphone when she captured something she can’t explain – a light source of some sort falling down from the sky towards Mount Paul.

