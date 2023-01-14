Canada into women's under-18 hockey championship final with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Alex Law scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Canada edged Finland 3-2 in overtime in a women's world under-18 hockey championship semifinal Saturday.
Canada will face Sweden for the gold medal Sunday.
Law's OT winner at 7:32 was first credited to defender Ava Murphy, although it was Law's wrist shot that sneaked under Kerttu Kuja-Halkola.
Murphy skated the puck from the defensive to offensive zone and dished to Law in open ice. Law's shot got underneath Finland's goalie, who kicked the puck into her own net to end three-on-three overtime.
Law and Abby Stonehouse scored in regulation time for Canada with assistant captain Emma Pais contributing a pair of assists for the defending champions.
Canadian goaltender Hannah Clark stopped 24 shots for the victory.
Sanni Vanhanen and Paulina Salonen scored for the Finns. Kuja-Halkola made 38 saves in the loss.
Canada is chasing repeat gold in the women's under-18 tournament after beating the U.S. 3-2 in last year's final in Madison, Wis.
The Canadians killed off a too-many-player penalty starting at 2:10 in overtime in Saturday's semifinal. Canada took eight minor penalties in the game to Finland's one.
Canada trailed 2-1 in the third period when Law scored an equalizer at 12:39. She drove in from the wing and slung a wrist shot over Kuja-Halkola's right shoulder.
Salonen scored a go-ahead goal for the Finns just eight seconds into the third period.
Finland won the faceoff and pushed the puck into the offensive zone, where Salonen took advantage of a broken play to beat Clark with a low shot stick side.
The Finns trailing 1-0 after the first period, Vanhanen drew her team even at 11:56 of the second. She converted a rebound following Julia Schalin's effort driving the net from the corner.
Stonehouse scored her second goal of the tournament tipping a Pais shot from the point by Kuja-Halkola at 9:47 of the opening period.
Sweden doubled the U.S. 2-1 in Saturday's earlier semifinal to advance to the championship game for just the second time in the 15-year history of the tournament.
The U.S. fell short of the final for the first time and plays Finland for bronze Sunday.
Canada topped Pool A at 3-0 to earn a bye to Saturday's semifinal.
The Canadians had lost 4-3 to the Finns in a pre-tournament game, but thumped them 8-0 in the preliminary round.
Felicia Frank made 37 saves in Sweden's net in the semifinal win over the U.S.
Defenders Mira Junkager and Astrid Lindeberg scored for the Swedes, and Lucia Digirolamo countered for the U.S.
Sweden reached the final in 2018 when they lost 9-3 to the Americans in Dmitrov, Russia.
Czechia doubled Slovakia 6-3 in the fifth-place game.
Slovakia's Nela Lopusanova, who is just 14 years old, was the tournament leader in scoring with nine goals and three assists in five games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria
Following four days of hearings, including top-secret testimony on the final day of proceedings, a federal court judge will now decide if Canada has violated the rights of dozens of its citizens imprisoned in northeast Syria. More than 40 Canadians have been languishing in camps and prisons run by Kurdish authorities since 2019.
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick
Moncton woke up to slush, ice and even more snow following Friday’s first real taste of winter.
Service planned after explosion that left 3 missing in St-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que.
As the community of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan continues to grapple with Thursday's explosion and fire at Propane Lafortune that left three people missing, a commemorative service will be held on Sunday at the Church of St. Roch at 10:30 a.m.
Canada sanctions more Haitian 'elites' as humanitarian crisis continues
Canada has sanctioned two more Haitian 'elites' over their alleged involvement in the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis, adding to the list of other individuals targeted by the federal government in recent months.
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Romanian officials seize Andrew Tate's assets worth US$3.9M
Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
Pat Rehn will not run for re-election in 2023
The MLA representing Lesser Slave Lake will not be seeking re-election in Alberta's upcoming general election.
-
Grande Prairie doctor suspended from practice by CPSA tribunal for sexual abuse
A Grande Prairie family doctor has been suspended from practice after a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta hearing found she had a relationship with a paraplegic patient constituting 'sexual abuse.'
Vancouver
-
Protesters clash outside drag queen storytime in Coquitlam, B.C.
Mounties were called in to keep the peace between a small group of protesters and a large group of counter-protesters outside a public library in Coquitlam Saturday.
-
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
-
Vancouver tenant must pay more than $500K over fire that began in her unit, court rules
A Vancouver renter's negligence led to the 2017 fire that damaged her apartment and several others, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled.
Atlantic
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick
Moncton woke up to slush, ice and even more snow following Friday’s first real taste of winter.
-
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Nova Scotia
It has been beyond busy at the primary health care mobile clinic set up in Halifax's north end.
Vancouver Island
-
Fire at Port Alberni apartment building displaces residents
A fire in a converted hotel in Port Alberni displaced the residents of 20 homes Saturday morning.
-
Push underway to secure funding for View Royal crossing guards
View Royal's previous mayor and council said it would be ending funding for crossing guards after the current school year, but now, two councillors have tabled a motion to review that decision.
-
'It's a safety issue': Nanaimo store owner uses 'Baby Shark' to deter homeless from sleeping outside shop
The catchy but often annoying children’s song "Baby Shark" is being used as a deterrent against loitering in front of a Nanaimo, B.C., business after the owner says there has been a dramatic increase in unhoused people sleeping on his doorstep.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people seriously injured in east-end shooting
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Quebec man recounts rescue attempt in propane facility explosion that left workers missing
As a ceiling and wall collapsed on a woman desperately trying to flee the scene of an explosion at a Quebec propane distribution company, Éric Lizotte could only watch in horror. The resident of St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., whose home is just metres from Propane Lafortune, said he was in the middle of trying to rescue the unknown woman and anyone else trapped by the Thursday morning blast.
-
'Endangered Stories': Filmmaker preserves West Island history through with video capsules
One of these endangered stories is that of the Chateau St-Louis, a swanky country club built a century ago on the Baie-de-Valois that burned down after just a decade in operation.
-
Service planned after explosion that left 3 missing in St-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que.
As the community of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan continues to grapple with Thursday's explosion and fire at Propane Lafortune that left three people missing, a commemorative service will be held on Sunday at the Church of St. Roch at 10:30 a.m.
Ottawa
-
Large diesel spill from OC Transpo bus following crash in Ottawa's south end
An OC Transpo bus was struck by a vehicle while turning on Hunt Club Road at Hawthorne Road just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Ottawa fire.
-
David Onley, former broadcaster and Ont. lieutenant-governor, dies at age 72
Former broadcast journalist and disability advocate David Onley, who served as the 28th lieutenant-governor of Ontario, has died at the age of 72.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting on Highway 417
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Highway 417 to contact them.
Kitchener
-
Guelph mayor proposes new tax to provide mental health, addictions resources
Provincial legislation is leading the mayor of Guelph to consider new taxes for additional mental health, addictions, and homelessness initiatives.
-
‘It’s wonderful to see the community come together’: Hillside Residence opens doors to Ukrainian families fleeing war
The effort to help Ukrainian refugees re-settle in Waterloo region took another step forward as the new Hillside Residence welcomes families escaping the conflict in their home country.
-
‘He’s going to give it to his daughters’: Local author gifts children’s book to The Rock
When Kelsey Snow wrote her first children’s book she never thought it would end up in the hands of a big celebrity, especially one she had previously interacted with seven years ago.
Saskatoon
-
'We miss him': Sask. mother asks for help to find her missing son
The family of a missing Prince Albert man has asked the public to help locate him.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcement
Saskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
-
'Feeling great about your finances': Advisor offers tips for 2023
Last year was a tough year financially, but you can get your books in order 2023, one financial advisor says.
Northern Ontario
-
Drag Storytime event rallies supporters in northern Ont.
Many drag events worldwide have been met with opposition as of late and the same can be said in northern Ontario Saturday.
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Ukrainians in North Bay come together to continue to raise awareness
About a dozen Ukrainian people sang a popular Ukrainian song at a local grocery store in North Bay Saturday to continue the conversation and to raise awareness about what's happening overseas.
Winnipeg
-
‘A scary situation’: Family of Jordan’s Principle namesake evicted from hotel
A woman whose family has become a symbol of Indigenous rights is speaking out after being kicked out of her hotel room late at night in downtown Winnipeg with nowhere to go.
-
'You could actually see him escape': Manitoba man raising funds for gaming consoles in Children's Hospital
A Manitoba father is looking to help sick kids, one video game at a time after the loss of his own son.
-
'A pretty serious move': New Polo Park development long time coming
A billion dollar development set for Polo Park is a long time coming, according to one expert.
Regina
-
'Spread the love': Teddy Bear Anonymous scavenger hunt deemed a success
Teddy Bears Anonymous teamed up with the Southland Mall on Saturday for a family focused fundraiser.
-
Sawed-off shotgun, fentanyl and fake I.D seized following arrest of impaired driver: Regina police
A man is facing over 10 charges after police found weapons, drugs and other illegal items inside a vehicle in north Regina.
-
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.