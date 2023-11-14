Canada Pension Plan chief John Graham to speak in Calgary

The man responsible for directing Canada's pension savings will address a Calgary audience Tuesday morning.

John Graham has held the top job since 2021.

The appearance comes as the Alberta government pushes for separation from the plan, claiming the province is entitled to approximately $334B in assets from the Canada Pension Plan.

The current CPP manages $575B in assets – of which Alberta is claiming roughly 53 per cent.

The province also claims $5B in savings for Alberta, larger payments and the potential for a bonus retirement payout of $5,000 to $10,000 per person.

The report the claims are based on has been widely panned by economists as based on incorrect assumptions, including grossly over-estimating the sum Alberta would be entitled to under the plan.

The current CPP is used by all provinces except Quebec, which has had its own provincial plan from the beginning in the late 1960s.

Statements out of federal government officials have said Ottawa plans to push back against the UCP government's claims around the CPP/APP plan.

Any separation from the plan would be subject to an amount determined by a third party adjudicator, and require three years written notice by the province.

The provincial government plans to hold a non-binding referendum on the question. There is website to leave feedback on the proposed plan, but the survey frames all questions as "what should the province do with the APP?"

There is no question that allows respondents to criticize or reject the idea of separation.

Graham's comments will be live streamed on the CTV Calgary website starting at noon.