CALGARY -- There’s more staff to knock on doors and added vehicles on the road, but 2020 has still been a rough ride for Canada Post.

As the last delivery day before Christmas winds down, work is still being done at a northeast Calgary facility. Hundreds of shoppers are hoping their gifts can make it under the tree.

“I’m still waiting for one from that I haven’t gotten and it was ordered November 30,” Deanna Waters told CTV News. “It’s crap.”

Waters isn’t alone.

Calgarians out and about Thursday spoke of delayed parcels, lost items and disappearing tracking codes.

The reasons from the crown corporation vary from slow planes and trucks to bad weather conditions. But one employee says that while there have been plenty of reasons, one sticks out and explains away a tough year.

“We’ve experienced volumes like we’ve never seen in the history of our company,” Marcel Viveiros said. “Usually we have one peak season a year — we call that Christmas time and it goes from October to February — but we’ve had that since March of this year.”

Viveiros is the director of operations at Calgary’s biggest Canada Post facility.

It houses roughly 1,200 staff and 750 vehicles.

He says that the historic year has been a strain on both resources.

“(Workers) are doing everything they can to get those gifts and presents out to folks,” he said.

About 10 million packages were delivered by Canada Post last week. That’s the busiest single week in the history of the crown corporation. 2.4 million parcels were sent out on Monday alone — which more than doubles 2019’s single weekend record.

Even still, many Canadians aren’t happy.

They’d like to see the company add even more seasonal staff. But as it reports losses in the hundreds of millions every quarter, the crown corporation is already taxed.

Staff say they’re optimistic about what 2021 will bring.

And for now, they’re still hoping every parcel can arrive before the clock hits midnight. If not, according to Viveiros, shoppers should expect their package early next week.