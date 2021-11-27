Canada's Brady Leman takes silver at skicross World Cup opener

From left, Tim Hronek of Germany, Brady Leman of Canada, and Bastien Midol of France compete during the quarterfinal round in men's ski cross during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei Province, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) From left, Tim Hronek of Germany, Brady Leman of Canada, and Bastien Midol of France compete during the quarterfinal round in men's ski cross during the FIS Ski Cross World Cup, a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics, at the Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou in northern China's Hebei Province, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Calgary Top Stories