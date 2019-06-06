Calgary police are asking for help to find a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after walking away from a halfway house earlier this week.

Vernon Pelletier, 24, was transported to a halfway house in the 400 block of 9th Avenue S.E. on May 31 to serve the remainder of his sentence for a 2012 manslaughter conviction.

Pelletier left the halfway house in June 3 and has not been seen since.

He is described as:

Six feet tall

About 160 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Pelletier also has tattoos on his face and neck.

Under the terms of his sentence, Pelletier was supposed to remain at the halfway house until September 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.