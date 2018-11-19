The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they continue their search for a 37-year-old man who failed to appear at his sentencing hearing.

Muhammad Nadeem Irshad was scheduled to appear in court on November 9, 2018 for sentencing after he was convicted of sexual assault in June.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Irshad’s arrest.

Police describe the 37-year-old as:

Approximately 178 cm (5’10)” tall

Weighing approximately 88 kg (195 lbs)

Having black hair and brown eyes

The Calgary Police Service has released a photograph of Irshad.

Anyone who encounters Irshad or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.