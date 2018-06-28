The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public in their search for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a September 2017 sex assault.

According to police, a visitor to Calgary was out with her friends in the early morning hours of September 30, 2017. The woman left an establishment in the 1000 block of 11 Avenue Southwest at approximately 2:15 a.m. and began to walk when she was approached by a man who offered her a ride. The suspect allegedly drove the woman to his home where he proceeded to sexually assault her.

The victim reported the incident to police several weeks later.

Following an investigation, police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Alexander Aldin Nadim and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Nadim is described as:

Approximately 193 cm (6’4”) tall

Weighing roughly 91 kg (200 lbs)

Having brown hair and brown eyes

The Calgary Police Service has released a photo of Nadim. Anyone who encounters Nadim or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips mays be submitted too Crime Stoppers.