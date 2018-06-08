Two victims of former Canadian National ski coach, Bertrand Charest, are calling for sweeping changes to end sexual abuse in sport and are in the city on Friday to share their stories with Calgarians.

Former professional skiers Genevieve Simard and Amelie-Frederique Gagnon are among the nine women who were sexually assaulted by Charest.

They are in Calgary to attend a special new conference at the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre and are urging the government to act and create a safe environment for athletes in all sports.

Simard and Gagnon say Charest crushed their self-esteem and that they suffered from a lack of confidence and felt shame and humiliation for years after they were sexually abused.

They are advocating for a protection program that includes mandatory training for all coaches, volunteers, and everyone in the entourage of an athlete.

They also want to see the mandatory use of a buddy system so that an adult is never left alone with a child athlete for an extended period of time and are calling for the creation of an independent officer to deal with incidents that arise.

"Let's put things in place so that we can try to prevent this stuff and these individuals from operating in the sports systems and youth centric systems for long periods of time and impacting many kids in their tenure of being a coach or teacher or whatever it might be," said Sheldon Kennedy.

Charest, 53, was found guilty last June of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing, and was eventually given a 12-year prison term.

The news conference gets underway at 10:00 a.m.

More to come…