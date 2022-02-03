Canadian beef industry calls for resolution to Coutts border blockade

The ongoing blockade near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts is adding pressure to an already fragile supply chain, officials with Canada's beef industry are warning.

Members of Alberta Beef Producers (ABP), Alberta Cattle Feeders' Association (ACFA) and the Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA) issued a statement Thursday, calling for "a timely resolution and the restoration of our essential supply chain."

"With the prolonged disruptions at the Canada-U.S. border crossing, Canada’s beef industry has serious concerns with supply chain challenges, including the lack of access to feed coming from the U.S. and impacts on cross border movement of cattle and meat products," it read.

The group says it wants to see the ongoing blockade ended "safely and effectively for truckers, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, producers, and all involved."

"In 2020, food and agriculture were deemed an essential service to continue moving supply chains during the pandemic, and it is critical agriculture continues to be able to operate without disruption," read a release.

The border crossing has been effectively shut down since Saturday, when a group of protesters parked semis, trailer, campers and personal vehicles on the road.

RCMP had negotiated with the group to open the road earlier this week, however those discussions fell apart and members of the protest group have vowed to stay until all public health mandates around the pandemic are lifted.

Secondary blockades have also been set up at other points on roads and highways in southern Alberta.

"The Canadian and American beef industries are highly integrated. Every day the industry is unable to move cattle, beef, or access feed puts the entire supply chain at risk," read a release.

"Canadian beef producers are already facing challenging supply issues from access to feed, following the devastating drought conditions in 2021, limited rail access, and trucking shortages.

"Blocking the transport of beef to cross border consumers is slowing down processing in Canada and creating a backlog at processing facilities, feedlots and farms and ranches. The obstruction is also blocking the growing critical supplies of feed that are needed across western Canada."



