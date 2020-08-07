CALGARY -- Calgary Transit bus driver is being hailed as a hero. Ernie Watts a veteran with Calgary Transit has been a bus driver for 12 years.

Watts was driving to Westhills on 26 avenue S.W. on Wednesday July 29 just before midnight when Meagan Filteau jumped in front of his bus and stopped him.

“”The girl just flagged me down in the middle of the road.” said Watts. “I stopped and picked her up and calmed her down.”

Watts continued to say Meagan was scared because someone was chasing her. He contacted Calgary Transit control and told them “this girl needs some help.” Transit control advised him to circle back a couple of blocks and take her home.

Watts added that this kind of situation has never happened to him and he didn’t hesitate to help.

“He’s my hero.” said Meagan Filteau, who recently moved Kilarney.

Filteau said she was out for a late night walk because it was nice and cool and she wanted to get familiar with her new neighbourhood. Filteau added that she was being followed by a car and the driver was asking her if she wanted some company.

“He pulled up around me and cornered me with his car.” “He tried to shake my hand and in covid times its so absurd.”

Filteau continued to say she was in fight or flight mode when the driver exited his car. She was close to home but didn’t want to take the chance of being followed to her house.

“I needed to get out of here and ran in the middle of the street and waved down the transit driver.”

The Calgary Police Service reminds everybody in Calgary to keep personal safety in mind at all times.

For safety tips you can check out Calgary Police websitehttps://www.calgary.ca/cps/community-programs-and-resources/crime-prevention/personal-safety.html

Or the City of Calgary website.

https://www.calgary.ca/csps/recreation/walking-safety.html