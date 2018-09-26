A international study has identified dozens of clinics across Canada that are offering ‘unproven’ stem cell treatments without Health Canada approval, including one in Calgary.

Publishers of the study, released on Wednesday in Regenerative Medicine, found 30 businesses marketing stem cell therapies at 43 Canadian clinics.

Calgary’s Prestige Health Cosmetic Clinic is among those named in the study that claims that the treatments are advertised in such a way that it masks the risks for patients.

The study also states that the treatments are not approved by Health Canada, are not recommended as the current standard of medical care and are not proven to be safe and effective through controlled clinical trials.

"You have a lot of companies and clinics setting up shop and there's this pretty big gap between the marketing claims they make and the current state of stem cell research," said Leigh Turner, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Bioethics, School of Public Health and College of Pharmacy and Canadian author of the study in an interview with CTVNews.ca.

Because the treatments haven’t been approved by Health Canada, their services aren’t covered by provincial health care.

However, patients are paying out-of-pocket for unproven therapies such as "orthopedic diseases and injuries, pain management and treatment of sports injuries" and at least three also offer treatments for an incredibly broad range of conditions, including asthma, multiple sclerosis, erectile dysfunction, diabetes, lupus, ALS and gout.

“I think the larger problem with this marketplace is that you have businesses kind of attaching themselves to the magic of stem cells, almost portraying stem cells as these magical entities that can do all kinds of things," Turner said. "And the problem is, they don't really have the kind of evidence that you need to support these claims."

Prestige tells CTV Calgary that they don’t use stem cell injections in their treatments and instead use topical stem cell creams in facials that are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Turner says that Health Canada needs to address the stem cell marketplace with stricter regulatory controls over conducting clinical trials, gathering safety data, gathering efficacy data and the convince independent parties about the worthiness of the treatment.

(With files from Kevin Green and CTVNews.ca)