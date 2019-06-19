Corey Hart is one of Canada’s most successful singer-songwriters and a plaque ceremony will be held at Studio Bell on Wednesday evening as part of his induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Hart will be in Calgary for the ceremony and will place his plaque on the wall among other notable Canadian artists including; The Tragically Hip, Terri Clark, Barenaked Ladies, Paul Brandt, Tom Cochrane, Sarah McLachlan and others.

A new exhibit will also be launched at Studio Bell called Milestones: Corey Hart and will run until October.

The exhibit includes stories about Hart’s career highlights and artifacts from his performing past including the Wayfarer sunglasses that he wore in the ‘Sunglasses at Night’ video.

Following the plaque presentation and ceremony, Hart will talk about his career and perform a set of songs for fans and guests in attendance.

The ceremony is a NMC Members only event and is sold out.

Visit the Home of the National Music Centre | Studio Bell for more information.