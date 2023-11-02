Canadian Natural president Tim McKay to retire, company raises dividend
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. announced the retirement of president Tim McKay next year as it raised its quarterly dividend and reported a third-quarter profit of $2.34 billion, down from $2.81 billion a year ago.
Canadian Natural says McKay will assume the role of vice-chairman on Feb. 28, 2024, when Scott Stauth, currently chief operating officer of oilsands, will be promoted to president. As vice-chairman, McKay is expected to help with the management transition until his retirement in the summer.
The announcement came as company said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1 per share, up from 90 cents.
Canadian Natural reported its profit amounted to $2.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $2.49 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $9.90 billion, down from $10.46 billion in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $2.59 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from $3.09 per diluted share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.39 per share and $9.55 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.