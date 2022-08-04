Canadian Natural reports $3.5B profit in second quarter amid oil price spike
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. reported a second-quarter profit that was more than double what it made in the same period last year.
The company said it earned $3.5 billion or $3 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, up from $1.6 billion or $1.30 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Crude prices spiked during the quarter, driven largely by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with North American benchmark WTI up 15 per cent from the first quarter and up 64 per cent from last year's second quarter.
Canadian Natural's daily production, before royalties, averaged 1,211,147 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, up from 1,141,739 in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted net earnings from operations amounted to $3.26 per diluted share, up from $2.56 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stormy (and a little smoky) in Calgary Thursday
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Germany pleaded with Canada to export Russian turbines, Joly says during hearings
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that ahead of making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, Canada discussed the matter with both Germany and Ukraine.
Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the U.S.
Former Supreme Court justice to lead Hockey Canada investigation
Former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell will lead an independent review of Hockey Canada's governance amid calls for a change of leadership of the governing body for its handling of recent allegations of sexual assault against players.
Brittney Griner convicted, sentenced to 9 years in Russia
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
Canadian troops heading to U.K. to train Ukrainian forces
Canada is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to help teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the plan on Thursday, saying up to 225 Canadian Armed Forces members will eventually be based in Britain for an initial period of four months
NEW | Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line'.
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Edmonton
-
High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS
Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.
-
Arrest made in connection to threat at Edmonton rec centre
A threat closed a southeast Edmonton rec centre Wednesday evening, according to Edmonton Police Service.
-
Molotov cocktails thrown at Edmonton restaurant, owner mystified
A southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant has twice been targeted with Molotov cocktails.
Vancouver
-
What is hoarding disorder and how do you recognize it? Psychologist on signs, symptoms and how to help
A psychologist estimates millions more Canadians have hoarding disorder than have been diagnosed. Here's his advice on how to recognize it and what to do.
-
High court won't hear case involving estate of dismembered multimillionaire
When B.C.-based multimillionaire Gang Yuan was beaten, shot and his body chopped into pieces in 2015, the simplest part of the story ended with a manslaughter conviction, but the fate of Yuan's fortune remained very unclear.
-
B.C. resident ordered to repay $5,000 e-transfer they were sent by accident
A B.C. resident will get back the $5,000 they accidentally e-transferred to someone else instead of moving the money to one of their own accounts.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: More communities under heat warnings; hot weather will extend into weekend
Additional areas of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were placed under heat warnings by Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offender
Police are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
-
Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault loses bid for publication ban
A Newfoundland lawyer charged with sexual assault lost his legal bid Thursday to shield his name from publication.
Vancouver Island
-
'Maybe we shouldn't have moved here': Military family struggles to find doctor in Greater Victoria
A young military couple that's new to Vancouver Island is scrambling to find a family doctor, and they're questioning their move to the capital region entirely.
-
Double rollover crash causes serious injuries near Nanaimo
Nanaimo RCMP say a woman was taken to hospital and a man was arrested following a "serious collision" on the Trans-Canada Highway last week.
-
Parksville woman wins $75K on scratch-and-win ticket
A Vancouver Island woman has an exciting trip planned after she won a whopping $75,000 from a scratch-and-win lottery ticket.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Canadian pilot detained in Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell'
The Canadian captain of a Pivot Airlines crew detained in the Dominican Republic for 120 days says 'every day is hell' with no end in sight and says his life is 'on the line'.
-
Ontario chef wins big lottery prize for the second time
A chef from Hamilton, Ont. has won a huge lottery prize for the second time.
-
Police take rare step of releasing images of teen boy allegedly responsible for sex assaults on Toronto trails
Police have taken the rare step of releasing images of a teenage boy who they believe is responsible for as many as four sexual assaults on trails in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Man shot dead by Montreal police was suspect in three recent killings
A man is dead after being shot by police in the parking lot of a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. According to Manuel Couture, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the person killed was considered a 'murder suspect.'
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Quebec to give COVID-19 update as it adds 18 more deaths, fewer hospitalizations
An update on the COVID-19 situation will be given by Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
-
Feds give nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence
Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree, the federal public safety minister came to the city to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in July
Rising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.
-
Canada's top court dismisses city of Ottawa's application to appeal Kanata golf course ruling
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the city of Ottawa's application for leave to appeal the Ontario Court of Appeal's decision to allow ClubLink to proceed with the development.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop 12 cents a litre
Ottawa motorists will find some relief at the gas pumps heading into the first weekend of August, as prices are set to drop by 12 cents by Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
PHOTO GALLERY
PHOTO GALLERY | Elora residents dealing with storm damage
Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.
-
Waterloo man charged after police seize guns, Tasers and crossbows
A 34-year-old Waterloo man has been arrested and charged after police seized multiple weapons including guns, Tasers and crossbows.
-
Police arrest Kitchener man in connection to Waterloo’s University District suspicious person reports
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a Kitchener man after receiving multiple reports of a suspicious person in Waterloo's university district.
Saskatoon
-
'Gay exorcism,' physical abuse took place at Saskatoon school, former students say
Former students of a Saskatoon private school at the centre of a criminal investigation are publicly sharing stories of the alleged abuse they faced there.
-
Here's how much last year's heavy snowfall cost Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon had to stuff more than double the normal amount of snow than usual at its snow management facilities last winter.
-
Sales continue to cool in Saskatoon housing market
Housing sales have declined nearly 11 per cent year-to-date but levels remain high overall for Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault case returns to northern Ont. court Oct. 17
A judicial pretrial will be held Oct. 17 in connection with sexual assault charges against singer Jacob Hoggard.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is rising
The number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Motorcycle pushed off road in northern Ontario road rage incident: OPP
Two people from Victoria, B.C., are facing drug trafficking-related charges after being stopped for a road rage incident in the Nipigon area of northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
More Manitoba children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government is once again expanding eligibility for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Ground breaks on Manitoba's first residential school commemoration site
The Assiniboia Residential School Commemoration & Gathering Place is being built on the former site of that school, located at 621 Academy Road near the corner of Centennial Street.
-
'We want to start living': Manitoba couple selling their home to live in RV full-time
One Manitoba couple has decided to start living life on their own terms by selling their home and living full-time in an RV.
Regina
-
Regina home prices rise as sales, listings dip in July
Regina home sales and listings dipped in July, while the residential benchmark price increased for the sixth month in a row.
-
Sask. NDP by-election candidate believes in 'potential of this province'
The Saskatchewan NDP has named Saskatoon resident and small business owner Nathaniel Teed as its candidate for the Saskatoon Meewasin by-election.
-
Harvest beginning in some parts of Sask.: crop report
Harvest is beginning to get underway in a few fields in west-central and southwest Saskatchewan, according to the latest provincial crop report.