CALGARY -- Olympic gold medallist Erica Wiebe just qualified for the Summer Olympics last weekend.

She was looking forward to defending her title in women’s wrestling, but on Sunday night she found out it wasn’t going to happen in 2020 in Tokyo.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee made the decision not to send athletes to the games, hoping the International Olympic Committee would postpone the games for a year.

Wiebe knows it wasn’t an easy decision but it’s the right call.

"I know athletes from across Canada are heartbroken. But also are supportive of the measures being taken," she said.

Canada is the first country to make the decision not to send athletes, and it looks like the International Olympic Committee is taking notice.

They are now rethinking and considering postponing the games.

Dr. Issac Bogosh, a Canadian infectious disease specialist, applauds Canada’s decision.

"Bravo Canada. Leading by example," he said. " I can’t believe we’re even having a discussion right now about having the Olympic Games four months from now."

Wiebe says this decision is much bigger than sport.

"When the time is right, we’ll come together. We’ll celebrate humanity at the Olympic Games and hopefully we’ll have a lot of medals to celebrate as well," she said.

'Bigger than athletics'

Olympic marathon runner Trevor Hofbauer says this was definitely the right call by Canada.

"I think in the interest of everybody’s safety and health it was the right call and it’s bigger than athletics and athletes," he said.

"You need to look at the big picture and realize that it’s not just about a small group of individuals. It’s about every person on the planet."

Kyle Shewfelt won Olympic gold in gymnastics in 2004 in Athens, Greece. He’s proud that Canada stood up first.

"It’s very difficult waters. It’s very difficult when you have the I.O.C. and you have all of these other stakeholders that are there," he said.

"But I know at the end of the day these decisions were made for the protection, the health and the safety of not just the Canadian athletes but for the entire nation. We all need to follow their lead."

Not all Canadian athletes are completely on board with the decision. Some, like hurdler Sage Watson of Medicine Hat, Alta., felt with the Olympics still four months away there was still time.

"I believe in the safety of our nation but this is premature," he said.