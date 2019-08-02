A Canadian production featuring the famed music by Queen has begun rehearsals in Calgary.

The production of We Will Rock You will begin touring Canada and the United States starting in Winnipeg next month, and will run until march, making stop all over North America.

“We have a cast of 16 Canadians here, 10 of which are all Albertans which is super exciting,” said director JP Thibodeax.

“It’s actually the biggest North American tour that has come out of Canada for quite some time.”

Thibodeaux said the show is going everywhere from Winnipeg to New York to Los Angeles and will be in Calgary over the holidays.

Lead actor Trevor Coll, who plays the role of Galileo, called landing the gig a dream come true.

“I saw this production in Toronto when I was 14 and I bought the soundtrack and this is the soundtrack that taught me how to sing,” he said.

“It’s one of those day-by-day processes, which is great. And being able to sing all this kind of music for that long, I mean, truly is a dream.”

We Will Rock You is scheduled to perform in Calgary on Dec. 27 and 28.