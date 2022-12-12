Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil makes gains in 'painful' race
Laurent Dubreuil's love-hate relationship with speedskating's 1,000 metres has swung closer to love, but it's still a painful bond.
Ranked first in the world in the men's 500 metres, Dubreuil collected a silver medal Sunday in a World Cup 1k just two hundredths of a second behind victor Hein Otterspeer of the Netherlands.
Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., was third to put two Canadians on a World Cup speedskating podium for the first time since 2015.
Dubreuil earned his second medal in as many days after taking Saturday's 500 at Calgary's Olympic Oval.
That's his signature race, but Dubreuil has made gains over double that distance.
The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., didn't earn a single World Cup medal in the 1k last season, yet achieved Olympic silver in Beijing's Winter Olympics in February.
Dubreuil's opening speed had him leading by half a second after 600 metres Sunday, but that pace doesn't leave the sprinter much for the final lap.
"I feel unbelievable pain," Dubreuil said. "It's a love-hate relationship with the distance. I'm happy after I've done it, but the 10 minutes leading up to it I hate my life for signing up for it. It's extreme burning in the legs and just a whole body failure kind of thing.
"When you get results, the pain is worth it."
Dubreuil, the defending World Cup champion in the 500, was also second in the 1,000 season-opener in Stavanger, Norway.
"When I have a good race, I'm very difficult to beat, but Hein was just a couple hundredths faster," Dubreuil said.
"I don't know how much better I'll get at it during my career. I think I can still be a bit better. It's good enough to win medals and I just hope to turn those silvers into gold at some point."
Gélinas-Beaulieu's bronze was his first career World Cup medal in an individual race.
Canada's Denny Morrison and Vincent de Haitre were first and third, respectively, in a men's 1,000 in the 2015 World Cup final.
Gélinas-Beaulieu felt sleep-deprived heading into Sunday because of a combination of his asthma and Calgary's altitude and dry air.
"The last few days have been hard on my lungs," Gélinas-Beaulieu said. "Then we figured out a plan to ease the symptoms. The doctor and medical team was very helpful for me.
"It made me more confident to attack this race. After the opener, I already knew I was going to have a good race. Doing that at 30 years old, I think that's a good accomplishment."
The host Canadian team collected five medals, including two gold, in the first of two consecutive speedskating World Cups in Calgary.
The Dutch led all countries with a dozen medals, including five gold. Another three days of racing starts Friday at the oval.
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin was stripped of her third-place finish in the women's mass start Sunday when officials disqualified her for an infraction.
The Olympic silver medallist was deemed to have made a competitor slow down when Blondin changed lanes early in the race.
Olympic champion Irene Schouten and Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands were first and third with American Mia Kilburg placing second.
The mass start is a 16-lap race of 16 racers jostling for position for a final sprint.
When competitors moved to inside lanes for a potential breakaway, Blondin says she also moved inside to get in front of them, and either prevent or join a breakaway.
"Where my confusion is, I got cross-tracked in the final lap on the backstretch," Blondin said. "I was impeded on by Schouten so I don't understand why she didn't get disqualified then. It seems like the referees aren't exactly on our side right now."
Andrea Giovannini of Italy took the men's mass start ahead of runner-up Peter Michael of New Zealand and Vitaliy Chshigolev of Kazakhstan in third.
Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won her third women's 1,000 in as many races this season. Olympic champion Miho Tagaki of Japan was second and Kim Goetz of the U.S. finished third.
The International Skating Union has banned Russia and Belarus from skating events in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Belarus's support of it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
It's 1:50 p.m. on a recent weekday at the intensive care unit of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as a trio of women try to solve the latest problem. There are three children who need to be in SickKids' ICU but are not.
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
'I helped so many Canadians': Former Afghan interpreter fears for family's safety, pleads with feds for help
A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military is pleading with the federal government to let his family into the country.
Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests
Iran executed a second prisoner on Monday convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, publicly hanging him from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others.
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.
3 children die after fall into icy lake; U.K. gripped by storm
Three young boys who fell through ice covering a lake in central England have died and a fourth remains hospitalized as weather forecasters issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the United Kingdom.
Flushing the toilet lidless could make you sick, researchers find
In a new experiment using bright green lasers and camera equipment, scientists from Colorado Boulder University were able to visualize airborne particles, invisible to the naked eye, that are shot into the air when a lidless toilet is flushed.
New program trains Indigenous IT specialists for First Nations communities
A new program is helping train Indigenous IT specialists for First Nations communities, widening the sphere of learning as connectivity grows in more remote locations.
Edmonton
-
How history keeps repeating itself, and the ways it hasn't: Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic
Almost no public health measures remain in place, yet more people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta now than last year. CTV News Edmonton asked experts why that could be.
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
It's 1:50 p.m. on a recent weekday at the intensive care unit of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as a trio of women try to solve the latest problem. There are three children who need to be in SickKids' ICU but are not.
-
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
Vancouver
-
‘Never seen anything like this’: Greater Vancouver Food Bank demand skyrockets
So many people need help from the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, the organization said it has never seen so much foot traffic or registered so many new clients.
-
1 cat, 10 kittens found in box duct-taped shut in B.C dumpster
A volunteer with a B.C. animal charity shudder to think what would have happened if a man walking by a dumpster hadn’t noticed the sound of meowing last month.
-
'I helped so many Canadians': Former Afghan interpreter fears for family's safety, pleads with feds for help
A former Afghan interpreter for the Canadian military is pleading with the federal government to let his family into the country.
Atlantic
-
Eastern Canada to see 'significant' snow and heavy winds, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and winter storm watch for several areas on the East Coast.
-
Driver shears north end power pole Monday, faces impaired driving charge: Halifax Police
A man is facing an impaired driving charge after he collided with a power pole and a residence in Halifax early Monday morning, say police.
-
Survey shows rise in Canadians struggling to make ends meet
A recent survey shows a growing number of Canadians are pessimistic about their future finances and ability to provide basic needs.
Vancouver Island
-
Island teacher suspended for touching student 'without warning' to demonstrate athletic technique
A Vancouver Island teacher has had his professional certificate suspended for one day because he used a student to "demonstrate a technique" during an athletic practice, without the student's consent.
-
IIO investigating after man breaks arm during police road check in Duncan, B.C.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a man suffered a serious injury in an altercation with police in Duncan, B.C.
-
Court rejects bankrupt B.C. woman's bid to avoid paying fines for Ponzi scheme involvement
A court has declined to discharge the debts of a B.C. woman who was involved in a Ponzi scheme, citing her repeated efforts to "resist and frustrate" the collection of fines issued against her in the case.
Toronto
-
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
It's 1:50 p.m. on a recent weekday at the intensive care unit of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children as a trio of women try to solve the latest problem. There are three children who need to be in SickKids' ICU but are not.
-
Minister Lecce to make an announcement Monday
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is scheduled to make an announcement Monday.
-
Ontario pharmacists now allowed to prescribe Paxlovid
Pharmacists across the province can now directly prescribe the anti-viral drug Paxlovid.
Montreal
-
Province announces public transit improvements in Montreal during La Fontaine tunnel work
Authorities announced Monday that public transit in the Montreal region will be improved during the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, notably by offering a link to the health-care system. Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced that the STM will put the 811 line into service with departures every 20 minutes during rush hour from the Radisson terminus.
-
Quebec to introduce bill to better regulate child labour
Quebec's labour minister will table a bill as early as February to limit the presence of children in the labour market, The Canadian Press has learned. Minister Jean Boulet confirmed his intentions to the news agency shortly after receiving a report from the Comité consultatif du travail et de la main-d'œuvre (CCTM), which recommended setting the general age of admission to enter the workforce at 14.
-
Longueuil police seek additional victims after alleged pimp arrested
Longueuil police say they are looking for potential victims of an alleged pimp who was arrested last month on human trafficking charges.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Newstalk 580 CFRA launches The Vassy Kapelos Show
Vassy Kapelos, newly named CTV’s Chief Political Correspondent, will host The Vassy Kapelos Show weekdays from noon to 2 p.m. on Newstalk 580 CFRA in Ottawa and across the iHeartRadio Canada talk network.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Premier Ford visiting the Ottawa Valley today
Premier Doug Ford will visit the Ottawa Valley today, including a stop to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Shaw Lumber in Pembroke, Ont.
-
Man found guilty in Ottawa librarian's 2018 murder
An Ottawa jury has found Tyler Hikoalok guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of an Ottawa church librarian.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Cambridge sends one to hospital, arrest has been made
A 21-year-old man has been sent to hospital following a stabbing in Cambridge Sunday night.
-
Two LRT trains damaged in Waterloo over the weekend
Objects were thrown at two ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains in Waterloo and police say the damage is estimated at $8,000.
-
Annual Stuff A Cruiser campaign collects 2,000 toys
A classic toy drive has returned to Waterloo Region for the 26th year with the help of local police.
Saskatoon
-
Global isotope shortage had 'minimal' effect on patients in Sask.: SHA
A recent worldwide shortage of radiological isotopes has had a ‘minimal’ effect on patients in the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Saskatoon police use Taser on man following domestic dispute
A 32-year-old man is in police custody following a domestic dispute at a Saskatoon hotel early Sunday morning.
-
Federal commission rejects pitch for city-centre riding in Saskatoon
A federal commission tasked with redistributing election boundaries in the province has rejected a proposal to create a new riding in the centre of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Iconic North Bay diner may close for good
A North Bay diner and variety store that has been operated by a single family since the 1950s is up for sale and if no one buys it; it may close for good.
-
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher's mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.
-
Flushing the toilet lidless could make you sick, researchers find
In a new experiment using bright green lasers and camera equipment, scientists from Colorado Boulder University were able to visualize airborne particles, invisible to the naked eye, that are shot into the air when a lidless toilet is flushed.
Winnipeg
-
Family of woman found dead in bus shelter calling for more resources
A Winnipeg family is speaking out about the tragic loss of their loved one and calling for more resources to be available for people in extreme weather.
-
Last Christmas on display for model holiday village
A long-standing holiday tradition for one Winnipeg family is coming to an end.
-
New program trains Indigenous IT specialists for First Nations communities
A new program is helping train Indigenous IT specialists for First Nations communities, widening the sphere of learning as connectivity grows in more remote locations.
Regina
-
'Once in a lifetime opportunity': KISS fans flock to Regina to meet Gene Simmons
KISS fans travelled from far and wide for a chance to meet Gene Simmons as the rock icon made an appearance in the Queen City.
-
'Something he would have done': Sask. family honouring son's memory with blanket drive
One Saskatchewan family is turning their son’s memory into a way to give back to the community.
-
'It is your new normal': Canada's aging workforce root of national labour shortage
For years, experts have been warning of a looming wave of retirements as baby boomers -- those born between 1946 and 1964 and Canada's largest generation by size -- grow older and start to exit the workforce en masse. This country's labour force growth rate has been trending downward since 2000, but the trend has intensified in recent years.