CALGARY -- The Canadian Taxpayers Federation has released its annual list of who's been naughty and who's been nice in Alberta.

The group examines how politicians are spending or saving taxpayer dollars.

This year, the CTF's nice list includes Premier Jason Kenney, for scrapping the provincial carbon tax and reducing business taxes in Alberta.

The CTF is also lauding Chestermere’s city council for reducing property taxes for the second year in a row.

The naughty list includes Calgary Coun. Jeff Davison for spearheading the deal for a new arena, partly funded by nearly $3 million in public money.

The Alberta Union of Public Employees also makes the list for its wage demands going into contract negotiations.

“It’s to hold politicians and organizations accountable when they’re naughty and wasting taxpayers dollars through the year,” said CTF Alberta director Franco Terrazzano. “It’s to give kudos but also hold people accountable.”

The CTF also criticized the Kenney government for allowing “bracket creep” in the last provincial budget.

That’s where tax brackets don’t rise with inflation, meaning most people’s taxes will go up more than their income.