CALGARY -- Human trials for a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine begun last week in Toronto marking a key step in the development of the first made-in-Canada vaccine.

Now the CEO of the company that developed the first, fully made-in-Canada vaccine, is calling for support from the federal government.

Speaking at a conference in Calgary on Friday, Brad Sorenson, CEO of Providence Therapeutics, confirmed a proposal had been sent to the Canadian government and the company is planning to engage with provinces directly.

Providence Therapeutics started the human trials on Jan. 26, and have since sent the proposal to the federal government asking for support in the development of their vaccine.

A total of 60 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 65 will partake in the human trials and will be monitored for 13 months.

Volunteers are split into three groups, with each group receiving different dose levels. Placebo doses will be administered within each group.

Researchers believe they will receive enough data by April to be able to move into phase two starting in May pending approval of the vaccine.

The vaccine is a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine which, pending positive results, may be available for immunization starting later this year or early 2022.

The human trial study will evaluate the immunogenicity of the vaccine as well as ensuring it is safe for human use.

Manufacturing of the vaccine will take place at a Calgary facility, Northern RNA, the site of Friday’s announcement.

Providence Therapeutics is a clinical stage company which switched their focus from oncology to join the worldwide efforts to develop a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

