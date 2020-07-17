CALGARY -- The water-skiing community has lost a world champion athlete and beloved human being.

Kreg Llewellyn leaves behind an incredible legacy that touched many lives both in his personal endeavours and water sports communities.

Llewellyn began his water-skiing career in the 1970s at his family's cottage on Sylvan Lake. He became known as an innovator who was willing to try anything, pulling off previously unimaginable tricks and at high rates of speed.

He also helped design and test the first-ever Skurfer — a precursor to wakeboarding — and won the inaugural World Wakeboard Championships in Hawaii.

"Kreg was my hero and an inspiration to so many around the world," said Jaret Llewellyn, Kreg’s younger brother, in a touching tribute posted to Facebook. "Anyone who had the privilege to know Kreg could see he had a huge heart, because he wore it on his sleeve."

Although the nature of his death has not been released, Jaret explained that the family believes a head injury his brother suffered a few months ago led to difficult times for the former champion.

Llewellyn, who grew up in Innisfail, Alta., was a water-skiing force. He held 24 Canadian records, won seven world championships medals and 18 Pan American medals making him one of the most decorated Canadian water skiers of all time.

He was inducted into The Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

"Kreg will always be the most talented athlete I have ever seen, not only on the water but in any sport, you asked him to try," said Jaret in his tribute. "During the height of the professional tour, Kreg was the most dominant male multi-event skier. He could do anything he set his mind to."

The family plans to host a memorial service in Texas on Saturday and is hoping to celebrate Kreg's life at his training grounds at Dodd's Lake in Innisfail once travel restrictions are lifted.

"Although our family is struggling through this difficult time, we truly appreciate the outpouring love and support we have received from every corner of the world. All of the stories and the uplifting moments others have shared about Kreg have been heartwarming to all of us."

Anyone wanting to leave messages of condolence or memories of Llewellyn is encouraged to share them on Jaret Llewellyn's Facebook page.