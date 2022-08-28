Canadian women's Para hockey players hope World Challenge helps grow their game
Regardless of the final outcome, Canada's Para women's hockey players scored a victory before they even took to the ice this weekend in Green Bay, Wisc.
The women know they're making history at the inaugural Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge.
"It's amazing to see how many players are here and having four separate teams like this is amazing to see the growth in the sport already. I can't wait to see it continue to grow," said Canadian goaltender Tracey Arnold, who played regular hockey as a kid before a car accident that killed her father and left her partially paralyzed at the age of 12.
Canada plays the United States on Sunday for gold in the four-team World Challenge, which also features Great Britain and a Team World comprised of athletes from different countries.
The women are hoping the tournament, hosted by World Para Ice Hockey, is a stepping stone to inclusion in the Paralympics, where men's Para hockey has been a part of the program since 1994. Women comprised just 24 per cent of the some-560 athletes at the Beijing Paralympics this past winter. The lack of Para women's hockey was the biggest reason for the gender gap.
Canadian men's Para hockey star Billy Bridges said the inclusion of women is long overdue.
"It's time, holy cow,'' he said during the Paralympics."I know that hundreds, or thousands of women are playing across the world. I know that if they make a women's tournament at the Paralympic Games, teams will show up. I know that countries like China, they're not going to turn down an opportunity to win the medal. And not make a team. There's so many chicken-and-the-egg arguments and I'm sick of it."
Arnold, a 44-year-old mom and former world-class arm wrestler, took up Para hockey about seven years ago in Saskatoon, but has often been the lone woman playing on "mixed" club teams.
While Canada's men's Para team operates under the Hockey Canada umbrella, the women's program is self-funded. The players paid their way to a training camp last month in Calgary to prepare for the World Challenge tournament.
Bridges said being brought into the Hockey Canada fold made a huge difference for the men, who had to buy their own Canada jerseys off the rack at sporting good stores, and sometimes packed six players into a hotel room when travelling, because the team was self-funded when he joined it in 1998.
Arnold, who works for the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said the future success of the women's game comes down to funding, awareness and providing equal opportunities.
"And it's also having allies to help support the women's programs," she added, pointing out that countries with men's teams should support a women's program as well.
After dropping a 5-0 decision to the U.S. in their tournament opener on Friday, the Canadians crushed Great Britain and Team World by lopsided scores of 12-0 on Saturday.
Edmonton's Alanna Mah said she just cherished the rare chance to compete against teams other than the U.S.
"We've come a long way from where we began," said Mah, who lost partial use of her legs when she was six months old due to cancer on her spinal cord. "But it's still just trying to grow the game in different countries, and actually getting women exposed to the sport, that it exists. A lot of women just either don't know, or a country won't have enough to form a team.
"And the support and the awareness and the funding also hasn't been great, but it's definitely picked up … which is why we're able to have events like this, and grow the game internationally and show women the game exists for them."
The tournament also features an all-women's officiating crew at a World Para Ice Hockey event for the first time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Disturbing trend in attacks against women journalists has reached 'fever pitch': Canadian Association of Journalists
A disturbing trend in attacks against female BIPOC media workers has reached a 'fever pitch,' according to the president of the Canadian Association of Journalists, who described the harassment as 'organized campaign to threaten and intimidate journalists into silence and undermine the freedom of the press in Canada.'
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction.
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning have died in a single-vehicle collision near Barrie.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
Edmonton
-
Celebrating 100 years in Oliver while searching for a new name
It’s been 100 years since the Oliver neighbourhood, then under a different name, was formed in Edmonton, but as the community celebrates, it’s also looking towards a different future.
-
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
-
'Impaired driving kills': Raising awareness on impaired driving
Edmonton’s chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held a fundraising walk Sunday in an effort to raise awareness of impaired driving in the city and surrounding areas.
Vancouver
-
'Unexpected staffing shortage' blamed for hours-long lines at Vancouver airport Sunday
Travellers reported waiting for hours to get through security at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday amid what the airport described as an "unexpected staffing shortage" among security screeners.
-
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
-
South Surrey shooting now fatal, homicide team called
A shooting in South Surrey Saturday night has turned fatal, RCMP say.
Atlantic
-
Man dead following incident involving discharge of officer's weapon: Halifax police
A man has died following an incident involving the discharge of a service weapon by a member of the Halifax Regional Police Saturday night.
-
Small protest held in Moncton to voice concerns about province's health-care system
New Brunswick's health-care system was the topic of a small protest in Moncton on Sunday.
-
'We just want him home': Awareness walk held in Membertou for missing man
A big crowd marched through Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Sunday to raise awareness about a man who's been missing for more than two weeks.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria International Airport named 'most efficient' for its size in North America
The Victoria International Airport (YYJ) recently won an international award for being the most efficient airport of its size in North America. The airport says it won the award for "most efficient airport with under 5 million passengers in North America" in the 2022 Global Airport Performance Benchmarking Report.
-
Inaugural SoberFest a success; organizers say $272K worth of addiction treatment funded
For recovering addicts, the temptation to drink or use drugs at parties and events can be strong. That's why Mike Manhas founded SoberFest, an alcohol-free music and comedy festival that raised more than $272,000 in funding for addiction treatment in Langford on Saturday.
-
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
Toronto
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning have died in a single-vehicle collision near Barrie.
-
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
-
Police searching for man accused of assaulting woman at Toronto Blue Jays game
Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.
-
What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
-
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler calls multiple sexual assault allegations false
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler is denying accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by multiple people.
Ottawa
-
South Africa's Paula Reto holds off Nelly Korda of the U.S. to win CP Women's Open
South Africa's Paula Reto has won the CP Women's Open. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win the Canadian women's golf championship by one stroke.
-
Seven people injured, one critically, in Alfred-Plantagenet crash
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a serious crash east of Ottawa that resulted in seven people being injured, one of them critically.
-
Ottawa police seek men wanted in connection with ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating two men wanted in connection with an incident in the ByWard Market in which several people were shot.
Kitchener
-
Historic home destroyed by fire in Cambridge
Residents of a south Cambridge neighbourhood describe being woken up by loud explosions Sunday as an early morning fire destroyed a historic farmhouse.
-
Crews respond to 40 acre ginseng fire in Brant County
Around 50 firefighters from multiple stations responded to a ginseng farm just west of Brantford Sunday.
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning have died in a single-vehicle collision near Barrie.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue three paddlers on South Sask. River
The South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon was host to a waterborne rescue on Saturday after several paddlers became stranded on a sand bar.
-
'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime
A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.
-
Far fewer Sask. heat records broken in 2022 compared to 2021: Environment Canada
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Car-lovers converge on North Bay to show off their ride
Car enthusiasts from all over Ontario and Quebec converged on Lee Park in North Bay for a large car and bike show.
-
Timmins' only bowling alley updates its scoring system thanks to a donation
The only bowling alley in Timmins has undergone some big changes over the past few months, largely in part to a generous donation from a donor that doesn't want any recognition.
-
Sault dance school celebrating 20 years
A dance school in Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating a milestone this year. Studio Dance Arts is preparing for its 20th season. The school is also celebrating the accomplishments of one of its younger students, who has just returned home from one of Canada’s premier dance schools.
Winnipeg
-
Mosquito fogging resumes Sunday: City
The City of Winnipeg is planning to fog for mosquitos again Sunday night, resuming its adult nuisance mosquito control program at 9:30 p.m. if weather permits. The treatments will continue through 6:30 a.m. Monday.
-
'It can happen to you': raising awareness of overdose deaths in Manitoba.
A Winnipeg mother is speaking out about drug overdose deaths in Manitoba, using her fence as a shrine for those who have died.
-
'94 in 94' social media campaign renews Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action
A new social media campaign is renewing the 94 calls to action put forth by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission nearly seven years ago by encouraging Manitobans to actually do them, and talk about it online.
Regina
-
Far fewer Sask. heat records broken in 2022 compared to 2021: Environment Canada
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
-
'We can do whatever they can': Female firefighters compete in FireFit championship
'FireFit,' a firefighting championship, made its way to the Queen City on the weekend. The two-day event began with an individual challenge portion on Saturday.
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.