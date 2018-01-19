More than 100 people gathered in southwest Calgary on Friday night to honour the memory of Darby Chase Shade (Soop), the 26-year-old who was murdered Tuesday evening.

Brandon Tallman, Darby’s younger brother, stood near the spot of his brother’s last breath and said he was touched by the showing of support. “It’s greatly appreciated by the family.”

According to police, the death of the 26-year-old followed an altercation at a house party in the 1100 block of 37 Street Southwest on Tuesday, January 16. Shade’s body was discovered across the street outside of a Westbrook Mall entrance at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Mall officials accommodated the family’s request to pay their respects and cordoned off a section of the property for the gathering and the creation of a makeshift memorial.

No arrests have been made but police have identified two persons of interest in connection with the homicide.

Simone Soop, Darby’s mother, says she is struggling to accept the fact her son, who she described as very loving and friendly, is gone. She hopes her son’s killer or killers come forward and accept responsibility for their actions.

“His life is gone and they’re still out there,” said Soop. “I just want justice served (so) we can be put at peace with what happened.”

“These guys are cowards,” said Tallman of those who attacked his brother. “They ganged up on him and he didn’t deserve that.”

“It’s something we’re going to have to live with for the rest of our lives.”

The CPS homicide unit continues to investigate the death. Anyone having information in regards to the events of January 16 or the location of the persons of interest is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.