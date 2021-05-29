CALAGRY -- A candlelight vigil at city hall is planned for Saturday night in support of families impacted by residential schools after the remains of children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

“Following the discovery of the mass grave found at the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Indian Residential Schools community members are coming together to honour those families and share in our collective grief of those children lost,” said a press release for the event.

The remains of 215 children were found at what was the largest residential school in Canada.

The release said there would be masks and hand sanitizer provided so attendees can follow public health restrictions.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. in front of Calgary City Hall at 800 McLeod Trail Southeast.