Candy-like bears found in Lethbridge park were fentanyl, police confirm

Lethbridge police say a number of suspicious candy-like items found in a public park in June were in fact fentanyl, as suspected.

Lab tests confirmed the greenish-blue and bear-shaped ingestibles not only contained the highly-potent opioid, but also caffeine and bromazolam, a dangerous street drug not approved for medical use in Canada.

The drugs were found in a bag on the east side of the Galt Gardens on June 20.

Police say the concerning part is how easily someone could have mistaken the pills for candy, prompting them to issue a public warning while the bears were sent away for analysis.

Investigators warn that the use of bright colours or molds is not uncommon in the illicit production of fentanyl.

"In searching the park following the initial discovery, police did not locate any additional fentanyl bears, nor have there been any further reports," police said in a Wednesday news release.

Anyone who locates a suspicious substance is advised not to touch it and to instead call police at 403-328-4444.