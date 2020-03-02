LETHBRIDGE -- The Lethbridge Hurricanes didn’t win Saturday night’s game, but for two 'Canes alumni, it was still a game-winning kind of feeling when they both were inducted to the Wall of Honour.

The alumni gave speeches, before receiving awards and custom jerseys in Saturday night’s pre-game ceremony.

Shane Peacock played for three different leagues, but said his five years with the 'Canes, from 1989-1994, led him to where he is now.

“For myself, I’ve obviously met my wife here --she’s a hometown girl, my wife Trina," Peacock said. "To all the team though, we truly had great teams that I was lucky enough to be a part of and have the opportunity to come to Lethbridge and play.”

Peacock, who remains the team's all-time leader in games played (336) and assists (258), said it was truly a fanastic honour to be inducted.

Ritchie said coming back to the Enmax Centre felt electric and brought back great memories.

“It’s still a little bit emotional to be honest with you," he said. "It’s a very humbling experience. I’m very honoured and very proud to be a Hurricane alumni and now being inducted into the Wall of Honour, it’s just a great honour.

"I’m very proud of it and it’s a great tradition here in Lethbridge.”

Ritchie added that he couldn’t be happier to have shared the moment with his former team captain Peacock, saying he was “16 and naïve” when he was starting out on the team.

Ritchie spent four years as a Hurricane, from 1994-1997. He helped the team capture the 1997 WHL Championship before making it to the Memorial Cup Final. Ritchie was named team MVP in the 1994-1995 and 1996-1997 seasons.

Ritchie eventually skated his way into the NHL where he played for the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames.

The next Hurricanes game is Wednesday at 7 p.m., when they take on the Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre in B.C.