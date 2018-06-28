A 43-year-old man from Olds is in custody following the theft of a commercial landscaping truck and a police pursuit that ended in Carstairs.

According to RCMP, a commercial truck that had been reported stolen from a location in Calgary was spotted on 8 Street in Airdrie Thursday morning by the Calgary Police Services’ HAWCS aerial unit. RCMP units responded to the location of the parked truck but the suspect drove off. The vehicle left Airdrie city limits and continued north along Range Road 13 and Range Road 14.

RCMP members were unsuccessful in their attempts to stop the stolen truck as the CPS helicopter continued to monitor the truck’s location from above.

The suspect vehicle continued to Carstairs where the suspect exited the truck and attempted to flee on foot. Members of the RCMP police dog services unit gave chase and the suspect was apprehended in an alleyway.

Charges are pending against the suspect, a 43-year-old man from Olds who has not been identified, including possession of stolen property over $5,000 and flight from police. The suspect remains in RCMP custody.