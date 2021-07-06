CALGARY -- The only remaining municipality in Alberta that mandates face mask use will debate the future of its bylaw at a meeting Tuesday morning.

Canmore still has a local masking bylaw in place that prohibits entry into public indoor facilities without a face covering.

Council is set to gather at 9 a.m. with debate on the bylaw scheduled for around 10:15 a.m.

The town of Banff, Canmore’s neighbour, decided to fall in line with the province's reopening plans that removed the mask requirement on July 1.

Banff lifted its outdoor and indoor face covering bylaw, however Canmore voted to hold off until this week to make any such decision.

Calgary council repealed its face covering bylaw Monday afternoon, after it too delayed its decision.

Masks are still required throughout Alberta on transit buses, in taxis and ride sharing services.