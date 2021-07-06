CALGARY -- Members of Canmore council voted to rescind the town's mask bylaw on Tuesday, but since it wasn't unanimous, a special meeting will be held later this week for a necessary third reading.

The move comes a day after the City of Calgary also voted to repeal its mask bylaw. A special meeting was also needed as that vote also wasn't unanimous.

"Individual businesses may require staff and/or customers to wear masks inside their place of business," read an update on the Town of Canmore's website.

"While masking is no longer required in most situations, it is important to support those who may wish to continue wearing masks while adjusting to this next phase of the pandemic recovery. Please be kind and respect others’ level of comfort and risk tolerance"

Canmore had been the last municipality in the province with a mask bylaw in place. The town of Banff, Canmore’s neighbour, decided to fall in line with the province's reopening plans that removed the mask requirement on July 1.

Banff lifted its outdoor and indoor face covering bylaw, however Canmore voted to hold off until this week to make any such decision.

Masks are still required throughout Alberta on transit buses, in taxis and ride sharing services.

Officials added that protective plexiglass barriers in Town of Canmore facilities will remain in place until at least this fall.