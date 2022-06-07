Canmore council to appeal provincial tribunal's development order

The mountain town of Canmore, Alta. is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. Town council in a popular Alberta mountain community will appeal a decision by a provincial tribunal to allow two controversial developments to proceed. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The mountain town of Canmore, Alta. is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016. Town council in a popular Alberta mountain community will appeal a decision by a provincial tribunal to allow two controversial developments to proceed. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House

Academy Award--winning actor Matthew McConaughey took center stage at the White House briefing Tuesday to call on Congress to 'reach a higher ground' and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month's shooting rampage at an elementary school in his home town of Uvalde, Texas.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina