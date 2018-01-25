Mixed doubles curling will make its debut at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang next month and a local curler will be in the hack for Team Canada.

John Morris has tasted Olympic gold before and after failing to qualify in the team Olympic trials decided to change it up and try something else.

“I’m thrilled, you know, a little disappointing not winning those team trials but having another chance to get back at mixed doubles and the Olympics is, you know, I thought a once in a lifetime opportunity and now to be able to go twice is a dream come true and I can't wait,” said Morris. “I feel really grateful and privileged to be the first team going to the Olympics.”

Morris lives in Canmore and played third for Canada’s men’s curling team in Vancouver in 2010, where he won gold.

He transitioned to skip for a few years, playing for various teams before paring up with Rachel Homan for the 2017 Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship.

Homan and her team pulled out a win at the 2017 World Women's Curling Championships and she will be the skip of the Canadian women’s team in South Korea so Morris had to find a new partner to compete in doubles with him.

“And especially my partner, Rachel Homan, won in the team, so I was just really fortunate that Kaitlyn Lawes was available and so we teamed up and we had a practice in Winnipeg before the trials and it went really well,” he said.

Lawes also has Olympic experience and won gold in Sochi in 2014 on a team skipped by Jennifer Jones.

Morris and Lawes competed in the first Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials and ended up winning and are now preparing for their trip to South Korea next month.

“We're excited, we really don't know what to expect, it's the first ever mixed doubles at the Olympics, so not really sure what to expect but we're going to be going there guns a blazing,” he said. “Those trials for us were a real good test because we played some amazing Canadian teams and really had to grind out some wins so that got us battle-tested for the Games.”

Mixed doubles is a little different than traditional curling and is played with two players per team; one man and one woman. The games consist of eight ends and both team plays five stones each.

Both players are involved with sweeping the stones and Morris says he loves that aspect of mixed doubles.

“One thing I love about the mixed doubles is it brings me back to my roots and why I love curling and why I first got into it. You know, when I was young and just coming into juniors and I’d go out with my buddies and play one-on-one or two-on-two and you’d jump up and sweep your own rocks and so it brought me back to that and really the joy and the fun of the game,” said Morris.

The sport is huge internationally but has taken a little longer to catch on in Canada and Morris knows he and Lawes will need to play their best in PyeongChang.

“Well there's a lot of great teams, these other teams have been playing mixed doubles professionally for probably five years, Russia, China, and for Kaitlyn and I it’s our second event, but we've got curling in our blood and we were born and raised in Canada here, so we're going to be going there and our goal is to win,” said Morris.

In 2015, the IOC approved mixed doubles curling as a new medal sport and eight countries have qualified teams to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics.